LINC UP seeks volunteers for food distribution event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LINC UP is seeking volunteers for the second annual Feed the Block food distribution event.
The event is slated to take place Friday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. at 1167 Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids.
We’re told community members will be gifted food, PPE and other necessities through contactless pickup in a drive-through setting.
The organization says it will also accept cash or item donations.
Those interested in making donations are asked to connect with Samika Douglas at 616-881-0791 or Samika@LincRev.org.
To volunteer, register online.
LINC UP lists the following items it will accept for donations:
- Cookies
- Juice boxes
- Lemonade
- Water
- Iced tea
- Fruit snacks
- Packaged meats
- Bags of chips
- Packaged carrots
- Packaged apple slices
- Boxes
- Plastic gloves
- Face masks
- Hand sanitizer
- Wipes
- Trash bags
- Ziplock bags