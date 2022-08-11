Watch Now
Community

Actions

LINC UP seeks volunteers for food distribution event

LINC UP Feed the Block.png
LINC UP
LINC UP Feed the Block.png
Posted at 5:20 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 17:20:07-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LINC UP is seeking volunteers for the second annual Feed the Block food distribution event.

The event is slated to take place Friday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. at 1167 Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids.

We’re told community members will be gifted food, PPE and other necessities through contactless pickup in a drive-through setting.

The organization says it will also accept cash or item donations.

Those interested in making donations are asked to connect with Samika Douglas at 616-881-0791 or Samika@LincRev.org.

To volunteer, register online.

LINC UP lists the following items it will accept for donations:

  • Cookies
  • Juice boxes
  • Lemonade
  • Water
  • Iced tea
  • Fruit snacks
  • Packaged meats
  • Bags of chips
  • Packaged carrots
  • Packaged apple slices
  • Boxes
  • Plastic gloves
  • Face masks
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Wipes
  • Trash bags
  • Ziplock bags

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered