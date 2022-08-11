LINC UP seeks volunteers for food distribution event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LINC UP is seeking volunteers for the second annual Feed the Block food distribution event.

The event is slated to take place Friday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. at 1167 Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids.

We’re told community members will be gifted food, PPE and other necessities through contactless pickup in a drive-through setting.

The organization says it will also accept cash or item donations.

Those interested in making donations are asked to connect with Samika Douglas at 616-881-0791 or Samika@LincRev.org.

To volunteer, register online.

LINC UP lists the following items it will accept for donations:

Cookies

Juice boxes

Lemonade

Water

Iced tea

Fruit snacks

Packaged meats

Bags of chips

Packaged carrots

Packaged apple slices

Boxes

Plastic gloves

Face masks

Hand sanitizer

Wipes

Trash bags

Ziplock bags

