Kids take over LMCU Ballpark at annual event Sept. 7

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps are giving kids a chance to run LMCU Ballpark at this year’s Kids Can Conquer Night on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Organizers say kids at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital will help groundskeepers, take care of social media, make announcements over the PA, and more.

“It’s more than a ‘feel-good’ game,” says Whitecaps Community Relations Manager Jenny Garone. “The kids get a real opportunity to see how areas of the ballpark work and inspire our fans, staff, and players at the same time.”

We’re told the event starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends at the third inning.

