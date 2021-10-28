Kids' Food Basket to host 16th annual Gobble Wobble Fun Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket will hold its 16th annual Gobble Wobble Fun Run this Thanksgiving.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 at East Grand Rapids Middle School.

The local nonprofit says the event will be held in person this year, adding everyone “and even furry friends” are invited to walk, run or wobble in this year’s race.

“At Kids’ Food Basket, we believe that good food is the foundation of good health,” says Chief Operating Officer Afton DeVos. “Join us on Thanksgiving morning and get active while helping to raise critical funds to nourish our neighbors as we enter the holiday season.”

All proceeds raised at the event will go to Kids’ Food Basket, the nonprofit tells us.

We’re told attendees who register before Nov. 1 will receive a custom Gobble Wobble T-shirt.

Click here to register and here to sign up as a volunteer.

