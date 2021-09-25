Watch
Community

Actions

Kids' Food Basket to hold Fall Festival Oct. 10

items.[0].image.alt
Kids' Food Basket
fall fest Postcard-SPN[4]_Page_2.png
Posted at 8:10 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 20:10:51-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket is scheduled to hold its first-ever Fall Festival next month.

The nonprofit says the festival will occur on Sunday, Oct. 10 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kids’ Food Basket Farm.

“We are honored to welcome our neighbors to the Kids’ Food Basket Farm and be chief hosts for our first-ever Fall Festival,” says President Bridget Clark Whitney. “We are grateful that this event brings the opportunity to share this critical work with our community.”

Attendees can look forward to fall treats, games, activities and volunteer opportunities at the festival, Kids’ Food Basket tells us.

We’re told the event will shine a spotlight on the nonprofit’s education program, which centers around the cultivation and consumption of fresh produce.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News