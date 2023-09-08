Kids' Food Basket to hold 3rd annual Fall Fest next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is invited to attend the third annual Fall Fest at Kids’ Food Basket (KFB)!

The free events are scheduled to be held Sunday, Oct. 1 in Grand Rapids (1300 Plymouth Ave. NE) and Oct. 7 at Ridge Point Community Church in Holland (340 104th Ave.).

Both festivals will be held 1–4 p.m.

“What I love most about Fall Fest is that it is for everyone,” says President & Founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney. “Our beautiful state is a top agricultural producer, and we invite everyone to engage in this agricultural momentum for themselves on our gorgeous farms. When we connect to nature, where good food comes from and to community, we become stronger, together.”

We’re told guests can look forward to fall treats, family fun, a photo booth, volunteer opportunities and more! Doughnuts and cider will be made available on accessible barn patios.

KFB says they harvested 160,000 servings of fruits and vegetables this season. That food was allocated to area partners, including Kent ISD, Community Action House and the Baxter Community Center.

RSVP to the Grand Rapids and Holland events on KFB’s website.

