Kids' Food Basket looking to raise 200,000 decorated bags for Brown Bag Decorating Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket (KFB) is inviting West Michigan residents to decorate and donate paper bags for its Sack Supper program!

In partnership with Eastbrook Homes and FOX 17, the Grand Rapids nonprofit is hoping to collect 200,000 brown bags this year. The bags would then be used to transport 10,000 meals for children every weekday.

Eastbrook Homes is scheduled to hold a bag-decorating event at the Macatawa Legends Model Home on Sept. 14 from 5–7 p.m. Reserve a spot online before the event.

“Eastbrook Homes is proud to partner with Kids’ Food Basket for their wonderful Brown Bag Decorating Day,” says Eastbrook Homes President & CEO Mick McGraw. “Kids’ Food Basket continues to engage the greater West Michigan community in a powerful cause — ensuring every child has access to nutritious food. Through their deep community roots, streamlined process and incredible volunteer network, KFB continues to change the narrative around hunger in West Michigan.”

KFB will hold its own decorating event two weeks later at their headquarters on Sept. 28 from 12–6:30 p.m. RSVP online.

“We have heard from teachers that when kids get Sack Suppers, they first check to see if the bags are decorated,” says KFB President & CEO Bridget Clark Whitney. “These bags carry more than nourishing food when they are decorated. They carry an extra reminder that someone cares. It doesn’t matter how old you are, or even what your art skill level is. We all can send this message of support and connection with each decorated bag.”

Those unable to attend the above events may drop off or mail decorated bags to one of the nonprofit’s three locations throughout West Michigan:

Kent County

1300 Plymouth Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m.– 5 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Ottawa and Allegan counties

652 Hastings Ave., Holland, MI 49423

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.– 3 p.m.

Muskegon County

1537 S. Getty St., Muskegon, MI 49442

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Visit KFB’s website for more information.

