Kids' Food Basket fundraiser to feature 4-course dinner by GR's finest chefs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is invited to indulge in fine dining and support a good cause at Kids’ Food Basket’s (KFB) 21st annual Feast for Kids.

The Grand Rapids nonprofit says the fundraiser will be held at Noto’s on Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

We’re told last year’s top chefs with the American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids will provide a four-course meal that will highlight some of the city’s best food.

“Feast for Kids is one of our longest traditions,” says KFB Vice President of Development Ashley Diersch. “We look forward to sharing amazing food and memories each year with the community that makes our critical work possible.”

All proceeds go toward KFB’s ongoing mission to feed children experiencing food insecurity.

Buy tickets to the event through KFB’s website.

