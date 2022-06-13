Kids Activities return to Holland Farmers Market after 2-year hiatus

HOLLAND, Mich. — Kids Activities return to Holland Farmers Market after a two-year-long hiatus.

Event organizers say Kids Activities will begin Wednesday, June 15 with Market Story Time, courtesy of Herrick District Library.

“AlignWell Chiropractic is beyond excited to sponsor the Kids Activities at the Holland Farmers Market this summer!” says AlignWell Chiropractic Chief Dr. Andrew White. “Our office predominantly serves young families and pediatrics, so we love to help support amazing programs like the Kids Activities for families in our community.”

Organizers released the following schedule for Kids Activities this season:

June 15: AlignWell Chiropractic: Why Align Your Spine?

June 22: ExploreHope: Make Your Own Natural Paints

June 29: CDS Lakeshore Head Start: Fruit and Veggie Stamps

July 6: Holland Museum: Invent a Harvesting Device

July 13: Ed and Nancy Henenburg Children’s Advocacy Center: Your Body Belongs to You!

July 20: Ottawa County Agriculture in the Classroom: Grow Your Own Farm

July 27: Community Action House: Eat Healthy and Have Fun

Aug. 3: Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital: Fit and Healthy Families

Aug. 10: Ottawa County Agriculture in the Classroom: Market Scavenger Hunt

Aug. 17: Holland Recreation: Get Moving!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube