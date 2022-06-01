Kentwood Farmers Market returns June 16

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Farmers Market is scheduled to return for the summer season starting Thursday, June 16.

Organizers say more than 30 local vendors will be present, as will a host of other activities.

The farmers market is scheduled to occur on Thursdays through Sept. 29 (except Sept. 8) from 4:30–7:30 p.m. behind city hall.

We’re told food trucks will be stationed nearby to offer a range of different food options.

“We are looking forward to welcoming community members back to the Kentwood Farmers Market for another great season offering a robust lineup of vendors and special activities,” says Market Manager Kristina Colby. “All are invited to join us for fun outdoors connecting with and supporting our local farmers and vendors.”

Guests are also encouraged to check out the city’s summer concert series, which is scheduled to take place nearby at the same time as the farmers market.

Organizers say SNAP benefits are accepted.

For more information, including how to become a vendor, visit the farmers market's website.

