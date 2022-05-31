City of Kentwood Summer Concert Series 2022 lineup announced

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood has announced the lineup for this year’s The City of Kentwood Summer Concert Series. The series will begin on Thursday, June 16.

There will be eight performances in total this year. The lineup includes well-known local performers such as Brena and The Soul Syndicate. It will also feature newer groups including Kitten and The Tonics and Par-llo Connection.

All concerts will begin at 7 p.m. on the lawn behind Kentwood City Hall. Each concert will have food trucks where guests can purchase food and beverages. Guests can also bring their own snacks and beverages, including beer or wine. They are also encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to the concert. Guests can also visit the Kentwood Farmers Market, which will be held in the parking lot behind city hall.

“We’re excited to offer our popular Summer Concert Series and Farmers Market on the same evenings again this year,” said Kentwood Parks and Recreation Director Val Romeo. “Community members can gather for fresh foods and fresh tunes all summer long.”

The City of Kentwood Summer Concert Series’ lineup can be found below:



June 16: The Max Lockwood Band

June 23: Kitten and the Tonics

June 30: The Soul Syndicate

July 14: Par-llo Connection

July 21: Cabildo

July 28: Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra

August 4: The Moxie Strings

August 11: Brena

All performances in The City of Kentwood Summer Concert Series will begin at 7 p.m. More information on the performances can be found on Kentwood’s website.

