Kent County gov't to hold free tire-collection event next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) plans to host a free collection event for unwanted tires next month.

Residents are invited to recycle as many as 10 passenger tires at SafeChem in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Nov. 12 between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

We’re told specialists will be present to help unload tires and assist with proper disposal.

“Whole tires are notoriously difficult to get rid of because they are not accepted by trash pick-up and cannot be disposed in a landfill unless they are shredded,” says Marketing and Communications Manager Steve Faber. “We encourage Kent County residents to take advantage of this collection event to properly dispose of old tires.”

The county says it normally costs $4–6 to dispose each tire, adding the last event of this nature was held three years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Tires often end up in illegal dump sites where they may become fire hazards or act as breeding grounds for pests such as mosquitoes, according to the DPW.

The Kent County government tells us all recycled tires will go toward making new products, including resurfacing materials for playgrounds.

Entrepreneurs wanting to find new uses for old tires are encouraged to read more about the recently introduced Scrap Tire Market Development Grant.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube