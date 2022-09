GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter is celebrating the start of fall in a big way!

Through Saturday, Sept. 24, the shelter says it’s lowering adoption fees to $40 for dogs and puppies.

We’re told cats may also be adopted for only a $5 fee.

Visit the shelter’s section on PetFinder.com to view all of the animals up for adoption.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube