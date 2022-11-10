Kalamazoo tree lighting ceremony to be held Nov. 25

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo’s annual tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to be held Friday, Nov. 25.

The event will be held at Bronson Park from 5–7 p.m., according to the city’s parks department.

We’re told the event will include music, food trucks, crafts, reindeer, live painting, a Grinch tent, visits with Santa and more.

Kzoo Parks adds the nearby Children’s Nature Playscape will be open from 4–5:30 p.m. with giveaways.

The Holly Jolly Trolley will operate from 5–9 p.m. and will continue to offer rides downtown for the remainder of the holiday season, the city says.

Soul artist Yolonda Lavender and the Kalamazoo Concert Band are scheduled to perform.

We’re told Bronson Park will be lit at approximately 6 p.m. following a reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube