Kalamazoo State Theatre announces 2023 Fall Film lineup

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo State Theatre (KST) is scheduled to put on five classic films this fall to give moviegoers a chance to see them on the big screen again.

Tickets to all shows go on sale this Friday.

This year’s Fall Film lineup begins Friday, Oct. 13 with a double feature. Two-movie passes for the Oct. 13 shows are limited.

KST plans to show the following movies:

Oct. 13: The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Oct. 13: A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) — late show

Oct. 14: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Dec. 2: Die Hard (1988)

Dec. 16: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

We’re told costume contests will be held at all screenings but no weapons are allowed.

There will also be trivia contests, activities, drink specials and more.

Visit KST’s website for more information.

