Kalamazoo expanding countywide tire-collection program

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo plans to expand its collection program for scrap tires.

We’re told the effort is being done in partnership with the Kalamazoo Conservation District (KCD) following last year’s pilot program.

“The response that we had during the pilot last year made it clear there is a need for this program,” says Code Administration Manager Debra Miller with the city of Kalamazoo. “Through this partnership with KCD we can offer more collections for city residents and also expand the program to include the rest of Kalamazoo County.”

The city says Kalamazoo County residents are welcome to recycle scrap tires at four scheduled opportunities. Pre-registration is required with a recycling limit of 10 tires for every household. See the city’s recycling schedule below:

Thursday, June 16 : 3–7 p.m. at the city of Kalamazoo parking lot (332 Stockbridge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI)

: 3–7 p.m. at the city of Kalamazoo parking lot (332 Stockbridge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI) Wednesday, June 29 : 9 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Comstock Township Transfer Station (6604 East Main St., Comstock, MI)

: 9 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Comstock Township Transfer Station (6604 East Main St., Comstock, MI) Thursday, July 21 : 3–7 p.m. at the Richland Township Office (7401 N. 32nd St., Richland, MI)

: 3–7 p.m. at the Richland Township Office (7401 N. 32nd St., Richland, MI) Tuesday, July 26: 9 a.m.–2 p.m. at Swan Park (50 East VW Ave., Vicksburg, MI)

Only passenger tires that have been separated from their rims are permitted. The city says proof of residency is required. The program is available only to residents, not businesses.

Sign up online ahead of collection.

Click here for more information.

