Jim Henson exhibit coming to Grand Rapids Art Museum this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An exhibit showcasing the creative work and legacy of Jim Henson is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited will be featured at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) from Oct. 1, 2022 until Jan. 14, 2023, the museum tells us.

We’re told the exhibit will give visitors a look at how Henson and his creative team brought The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth and other beloved projects to life.

“This expansive retrospective exhibition will be fun and fascinating across all generations,” says GRAM Director Dana Friis-Hansen. “Imagination Unlimited celebrates the breadth of Henson’s creativity through original artifacts—including puppetry, animation, acting, inventing, and filmmaking—and reunites us with his much-beloved cast of characters, including Kermit, Bert and Ernie, Miss Piggy, and the Cookie Monster.”

The GRAM says the exhibit will also house artifacts from Henson’s early career, as well as more than 20 puppets, scripts, storyboards, sketches, costumes and others loaned by The Jim Henson Company archives.

GRAM members are invited to attend the exhibit's opening event on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

Visit the GRAM's website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube