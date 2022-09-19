Jack O'Lantern World to feature thousands of carved pumpkins in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of hand-carved pumpkins are scheduled to make their way to Grand Rapids this fall!

Organizers say more than 50 artists, carpenters, planners, architects and designers came together for Jack O’Lantern World at Millennium Park.

The event, which will stretch across a three-quarter-mile-long walk, is scheduled to run from Sept. 29 until Oct. 30.

We’re told Jack O’Lantern World originated in Chicago and has since expanded throughout the U.S.

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend.

Purchase tickets online.

