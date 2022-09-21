Israeli-Jewish ensemble performs, broadens perspectives at GVSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kaufman Interfaith Institute hosted Music of the Jewish Diaspora at Grand Valley State University's (GVSU) Pew campus Tuesday morning.

The Yamma Ensemble is an Israeli-Jewish group that plays music on ancient Jewish instruments like the duduk, kopuz and hand drums.

Kyle Kooyers, associate director of the Kaufman Interfaith Institute, tells us he hopes events like the one held Tuesday will expose the public to more cultural perspectives beyond the ones they know.

“We often say that music is a universal language, right, and there's something about this feeling of profoundly being home,” says Kooyers. “Music acts … in a way, it's a time machine where it teleports us not just to other places around the world but other eras and time and in history, that showcase the histories of humanity and reveal to us that in many ways, we've come a long way; the music sounds a little bit different.”

Visit GVSU’s website for more information, including other scheduled events and performances by the Kaufman Interfaith Institute.

