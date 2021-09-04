Inaugural Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest takes flight Sept. 11

WAYLAND, Mich. — The inaugural Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest is scheduled to be held Saturday, Sept. 11 at Calkins Field.

We’re told the festival begins at 9 a.m. and will benefit 4 One 2 Cares, a nonprofit organization that specializes in raising mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Event organizers say balloon activity will start at 4 p.m., with tethered rides at 5 p.m. and launches starting at 6 p.m.

Other scheduled activities include a vendor show, food trucks, and live performances by The Founding, Expressions Dance Studio, Anything But Human and more.

The nonprofit says admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 3 to 18 years old. They say admission is free for veterans, active service members and children under 3.

