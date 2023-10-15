Hundreds of kids line up for fun-sized marathon Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About 250 kids showed up outside the downtown YMCA Saturday to take part in the final stage of the Grand Rapids Kids Marathon.

This comes a day ahead of the annual University of Michigan Health West Grand Rapids Marathon, which of course is intended for adults.

That marathon kicked off in 2004, growing over the years.

About three years into that, they decided to add a day for the kids to take to the course.

“We want to encourage kids just to make physical activity a part of their everyday life, and healthy eating habits as well,” said Sara Merritt, GR Kids Marathon race director. “So, it's getting them started on that trajectory at a young age.”

All of the adult competitions will happen Sunday, with pickup beginning for racers at 6 a.m.

The kids do it a bit differently.

“They sign up and they get to download a log sheet,” Merritt explained. “They log their miles, physical activity, healthy eating and acts of kindness.”

Then, they get to come out to the YMCA for a day on the course.

“They get to come out here and run their last 1.2 miles on this race course where all of the adults will be,” Merritt said.

While they had 335 sign-ups this year for the Kids Marathon, Grand Rapids had a seriously soggy day of weather in store.

About 250 still showed up to the starting line, pesky weather aside!

You can check out the organization’s website for more information about the Kids Marathon and Sunday’s University of Michigan Health West Grand Rapids Marathon.

