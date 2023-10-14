Walk to End Alzheimer's makes its way through Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over six million people are diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in the United States, and nearly 11 million more volunteer their time to care for them.

Strolling into Calder Plaza on Saturday morning for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

It is the largest fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association, and their goal is raise money for research and bring awareness to the disease.

Registration begins at Calder Plaza starting at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The just around two-mile walk will begin shortly after.

For more information, click here.