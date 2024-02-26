Humans take to the ice for Hungry Hungry Hippos tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — World of Winter featured a twist on a familiar hippo-centric board game Sunday, played on a human-sized scale.

Roughly 1,500 people were at Rosa Parks Circle for this year’s Hungry Hungry Hippos tournament. The tabletop game is played by pressing the hippos’ tails to get them to eat as many marbles as possible.

The human version shares a similar objective.

“It's just like how you play the game that we all know and love from being kids,” says Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Director of Public Space Kimberly Van Driel. “The human is the hippo and we throw you out onto the ice, and you try to collect as much food as possible, come back and count it up.”

Tournament winners received gift cards as prizes.

The last day for World of Winter is Sunday, March 10.

