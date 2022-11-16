Watch Now
Holiday Train display pulls into Gerald Ford Museum this week!

FOX 17
South High School featured in Holiday Train display at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum
Model of car crash in Holiday Train display at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum
Posted at 3:41 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 15:42:35-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Holiday Train is pulling into the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum this week!

The museum says the train will be on display for the holiday season starting Saturday, Nov. 19.

The display was previously located at Breton Village Mall.

We’re told the display is decorated with multiple references to President Ford’s life.

“We've also got the Quonset Hut that Ford used,” says Public Affairs Specialist Kristin Phillips. “South High School is also featured.

New this year is a replica of the museum itself.

The museum says patrons will be able to admire the display through Jan. 2, 2023.

Phillips tells FOX 17 a special admission fee will be offered Dec. 18–Jan. 2.

