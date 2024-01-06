Here's what to do in West Michigan this weekend (Jan. 6-7)

The first weekend of 2024 is here, and there's plenty to do to start your new year off with some local fun. Luckily, there's no shortage of exciting activities for the whole family here in West Michigan.

Paper Lanterns at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

The 2024 World of Winter Festival in Grand Rapids kicks off January 12, but you can get an early start this weekend. Head to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum on Saturday anytime between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a family drop-in craft activity: paper lanterns that will be used for the luminary light parade on opening night of the festival. No registration is required, and the kit is available and included with museum admission. If you want a look at the more than 50 sculptures, exhibits, and events for World of Winter, head to worldofwintergr.com.

Grand Rapids Gold Star Wars Night

The Gold is in Grand Rapids this weekend taking on the Osceola Magic at Van Andel Arena at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Plus, Sunday is Star Wars night, and the first 2,500 fans in the arena get a free lightsaber. The team will be playing in commemorative jerseys that will be autographed and auctioned off after the game. You can get more information and tickets at vanandelarena.com.

Christmas & Holiday Traditions at Frederik Meijer Gardens

It's your last chance to catch the Christmas and Holiday Traditions exhibit at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Appreciate the winter plantings, gorgeous Christmas trees representing countries all over the world, the railway garden and 350-thousand lights. It's open until Sunday from 9 to 5 p.m. Head to meijergardens.org for information.

Make a splash at Holland Aquatic Center

Grab the family and get your splash on at the Holland Aquatic Center. There are 5 pools, a 3-story slide, obstacle course, alpine challenge, basketball, ziplines, diving boards, innertubes and more. It's open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 3 Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $7 for residents and $13 for standard admission. Head to Holland Aquatic Center’s website for more.

Lighted Trail at Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

If you'd rather brave the great outdoors for a winter workout, it's the last chance to hike the lights at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park. During this free event, you can hike more than 4 miles of lighted trails ranging from beginner to intermediate. A headlamp is recommended for the darker sections, and dogs on a leash are welcome. The event runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday night.

