Gun Lake Casino opens new entertainment and dining expansion

WAYLAND, Mich. — The new $100 million expansion at Gun Lake Casino is now open.

The casino says the expansion comes with more seats for sporting events and live concert experiences, larger dining space, outdoor fire-lit entertainment and more.

“This expansion reinforces Gun Lake Casino’s position as a premier entertainment and gaming destination in the Midwest,” says President Sal Semola. “Each of these new venues blends the highest quality of dining with a unique entertainment experience that will resonate deeply with each guest.”

Other amenities reportedly include the SHKODÉ Chophouse, CBK (“Craft, Bar, Kitchen”) and the 131 Sportsbar & Lounge with ceiling-high video walls, 180-degree panoramic views, and an outdoor patio.

We’re also told the expansion includes 450 additional slot machines and table games.

“We are very grateful of the Gun Lake Tribe’s continued commitment to the property and the team members that make Gun Lake Casino a true standard of excellence in service, hospitality and entertainment,” Semola adds.

Click here to read the casino’s economic impact study.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube