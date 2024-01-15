Gryphon Place honors MLK with Day of Service

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Every year Gryphon Place partners with the city of Kalamazoo to offer volunteer opportunities to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. While weather conditions canceled multiple Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service events, it was still a "day on, not a day off," at Gryphon Place.

"I saw Gryphon Place — it's right down the road from me — and saw that they had furniture building and I really love furniture building, which is a skill I don't get to use on a regular basis," said volunteer Lyndsey Winfield.

Cold weather couldn't keep her from volunteering. "It takes a village. It takes a community to come together and ensure that our community, those in our community, receive the services that they need," she said.

She and about nine other volunteers spent the day at Gryphon Place organizing, decorating and building furniture. As the organization prepared to open a new downtown location and transform their current space into an administration building, CEO Maricela Alcala told FOX 17 the support they received meant everything.

"I'm just so grateful for the commitment of our community that regardless of how hard it was probably for them to be able to get out of their homes, everyone showed up," she said.

For more opportunities to volunteer with Gryphon Place, click here.

