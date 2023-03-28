GRPM to hold Sensory-Friendly Museum Night next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) plans to hold a Sensory-Friendly Museum Night for guests with autism next month.

The result of a collaboration with the Hope Network, the museum will outfit its exhibits with lights, sounds and activities that foster a “low-sensory experience,” according to the Hope Network.

The event is scheduled to be held Thursday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

In addition to GRPM’s exhibits, guests can enjoy the show inside Chaffee Planetarium and take the Spillman Carousel for a spin.

"The GRPM aims to create an inclusive experience for all visitors by providing physical and cognitive accessibility," says GRPM President & CEO Dale Robertson. "We are delighted to collaborate with Hope Network to offer families an opportunity to explore the Museum in a low-sensory environment. Additionally, we are always working to integrate sensory friendly levels of interaction throughout the Museum's programming and experiences."

We’re told sensory bags filled with fidget spinners, noise-canceling headphones and more will be available at the front desk but supplies are limited.

Attendees are required to pre-register online ahead of the event.

