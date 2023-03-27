Lighthouse Autism Center to add new Jenison location

JENISON, Mich. — Lighthouse Autism Center announced plans to add a new location in Jenison.

The Indiana-based service explains it offers therapy for applied behavior analysis (ABA) in four states: Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Iowa.

There are two centers in Kalamazoo.

We’re told diagnoses for autism are among the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the country, and the new Jenison location will help meet increased demand for ABA services.

The new center is expected to add more than 40 jobs.

An open house is scheduled to be held this Thursday starting at 2 p.m., allowing guests to tour the building and learn more about Lighthouse Autism Center’s services.

“As someone who was born and raised Michigan, I could not be more excited to expand our services here. Not only that but families will have the opportunity to benefit from Lighthouse Fusion, our unique clinical model that fuses ABA and speech therapy together,” says Regional Clinical Director Natalie Lovejoy. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and for families in Michigan to be able to access this caliber of services is just incredible.”

We’re told Lighthouse Autism Center’s high-quality services are available to people 25 and under, administered in a play-based environment.

Lighthouse Autism Center

