GRPL hosting free Black History Month programs for kids, adults

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) is offering free programs for kids and adults this month in observance of Black History Month.

One of their presentations, titled “Tracing the Steps,” teaches the role African American Women’s Clubs played in Grand Rapids.

“Black History Live with Culture Queen” is an interactive performance designed for kids.

There is also a series of “Black History Month Storytimes” that will engage children with music and hands-on activities.

Visit GRPL’s website for a look at their full event schedule.

