Portage celebrates Black History Month with 1st local artist display

PORTAGE, Mich. — The city of Portage rang in Black History Month with the start of its first local artist display.

Found at City Hall, the Black Futures of Portage exhibit highlights the accomplishments of Black Americans.

Black History Month first began in 1926 as a weeklong event before it became a monthlong celebration recognizing Black Americans throughout history.

Every president since Gerald R. Ford has proclaimed February as Black History Month.

President Trump issued his proclamation Saturday, saying, "I want to extend my tremendous gratitude to Black Americans for all they have done to bring us to this moment, and for the many future contributions they will make as we advance into a future of limitless possibility under my administration."

The president’s administration pulled back certain DEI programs but a spokesperson says the White House still plans to observe Black History Month.

