Grand Rapids Public Museum announces return of Camp Curious

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Camp Curious is coming back to the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM)!

Camp Curious: Snowflake Break Sessions is a two-week program that engages first through sixth graders while they are on break over the holidays, according to GRPM.

We’re told the event series features themed programs that educate attendees on history, science and cultural studies.

GRPM says children will have the chance to tap into their own creativity by taking part in design challenges through Dream it, Build it LEGO Bricks, learn about world cultures from artifacts in Holidays Across the Globe, discover the relationships between plants, animals and their environments in The Art of Nature, and other activities.

“We are looking forward to welcoming another year of Snowflake Break campers to the Museum, using primary source artifact learning and exhibit exploration for a fun and educational experience,” says Director of Public Programs Rob Schuitema. “These camps are a great way to dive deeper into science, history, and culture concepts through the unique lens of the Museum.”

Break sessions are scheduled to occur Dec. 19–22 and Dec. 27–30 from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1:30–4:30 p.m.

The museum tells us each session costs $40 per child ($30 for members) and is limited to 16 participants.

Visit GRPM’s website for more information.

