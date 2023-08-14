GR Public Library to hold children's book club on social justice topics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) is teaming up with Grand Valley State University’s School of Social Work to offer a book club that will allow children to engage with social justice topics.

The book club, titled “Social Justice Begins with ME,” meets every month at the Main Library to discuss books centered around different topics related to social justice, according to GRPL.

We’re told a volunteer will read a book to children aged 4–8 and lead them in a discussion on that month’s topic.

Meanwhile, children aged 9–11 will be assigned a book ahead of meet times and talk about its themes in a group setting.

GRPL says snacks will be provided.

A kickoff event for the book club will take place at the Main Library this Friday, Aug. 18 from 3:30–5:30 p.m. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to attend. GRPL says children’s singer-songwriter Joe Reilly is scheduled to perform. Register online ahead of time.

After that, the book club will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the following dates:

Sept. 23

Oct. 21

Nov. 18

Dec. 9

Visit GRPL’s website for more information.

