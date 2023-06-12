GR Pride: Police will not be present at 2023 Pride Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police will not be present at this year’s Pride Festival. That’s according to the Grand Rapids Pride Center (GR Pride).

GR Pride explains while police aren’t welcome at the festival, they understand the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) has the right to be present depending on the festival’s size, scale and if there is a reason to believe someone’s safety is at risk.

We’re told GRPD made the decision to refrain from sending officers to the Pride Festival this year.

GR Pride adds smoking and vaping are not allowed at this year’s event, and while there will be family-friendly attractions, they will not censor attendees who choose to express themselves as they see fit.

The Fifth Third building on Lyon Street and Ottawa Avenue will have a sensory area during the festival, according to GR Pride.

Visit GR Pride's website for more on what to expect from this year's festival.

