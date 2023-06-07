GR City Commission Night Out to be held June 13

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community members are invited to attend the second Grand Rapids City Commission Night Out (CNO) next week.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center on Tuesday, June 13 starting with a city commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 5.

We’re told Load of a Spud Potato Bar will provide dinner at the event.

Staff members from 24 city departments and offices will be present to describe the duties of various roles, deliver updates on significant commitments, help with city services and listen to attendees’ feedback, city officials say.

Participants can look forward to receiving prizes and swag.

We're told one more CNO will be held later this year.

Livestream the business proceedings of City Commission meetings on the city’s Facebook page.

