GR-based youth sailing program expands to Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A youth sailing organization in Grand Rapids is expanding their outreach to Muskegon.

The Jolly Madison Sailing Club (JMSC) says it will host a program along Muskegon Lake Aug. 8–19.

We’re told the club, which launched last year, endeavors to get inner-city youngsters between the ages of 12 and 16 interested in sailing.

“We saw the impact that this program had on kids last summer and now we’re looking forward to reaching more kids,” says Co-Founder Bill Sleeman. “We know that this may be the only chance some of these kids have to get on the water.”

The sailing club says its programs are comprised of classroom instruction as well as time spent on the water with certified instructors.

JMSC says participants will learn how to sail a boat independently by the end of the program.

We’re told the following organizations have partnered with the sailing club:

Mission of Faith Church

Young Life

New City Kids

Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids

Boys & Girls Club of Muskegon

Visit the Jolly Madison Sailing Club’s website to find out how to volunteer or offer support.

