God's Kitchen of Michigan to host free dinner in honor of late co-founder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — God’s Kitchen of Michigan will commemorate the life of Co-Founder Joan Lafayette with a tribute dinner at Bronson Park on Tuesday, July 27, the nonprofit tells us.

We’re told Joan Lafayette passed away on Feb. 5, 2021 from natural causes. The soup kitchen says Lafayette dedicated her time to serving food to hungry citizens and those experiencing homelessness, noting that she had bought food for God’s Kitchen of Michigan several hours before her passing.

The nonprofit says the free tribute dinner, scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., will comprise of a steak, baked potato, lobster tail, garden salad, cake and a drink.

Those wishing to make a donation may do so through the Joan Lafayette Memorial Fund at P.O. Box 2632, Kalamazoo, MI 49003.

