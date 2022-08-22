Watch Now
Gilda's Club to hold annual walk and fundraiser Sept. 17

gilda's club.jpg
Courtesy: Gilda's Club
A look at the clubhouse. (Date unknown)
gilda's club.jpg
Posted at 9:47 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 09:47:06-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is scheduled to hold its annual West Side Walk for Gilda’s to support its cancer and grief programs.

The program helps people of all ages impacted by cancer or grieving the loss of loved ones at no cost.

The fundraiser will begin at Gilda’s Clubhouse on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m., according to the nonprofit. Registration begins at 10 a.m.

We’re told the walk will span one and a half miles, followed by an after party.

Those unable to walk in person are invited to participate and/or donate online.

