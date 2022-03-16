Watch
George W. Bush coming to DeVos Place in May

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Former President Bill Clinton, left, reaches over to former President George W. Bush, as he makes comments during a discussion at the Presidential Leadership Scholars graduation ceremony at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 4:25 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 16:25:27-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former President George W. Bush is coming to Grand Rapids this May.

Bush will be attending the 23rd annual Excellence in Business Gala at DeVos Place on Thursday, May 26, according to Davenport University.

We’re told the former president will engage in a conversation with Davenport University President Dr. Richard J. Pappas on Bush’s time as president, 21st-century challenges and more.

“I’m looking forward to learning more about his story — and providing our guests with a unique perspective of one of our nation’s leaders,” says Dr. Pappas.

Click here for more information about the gala.

