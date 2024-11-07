Gateway Mission seeks 400+ volunteers for Great Thanksgiving Banquet

HOLLAND, Mich. — Gateway Mission plans to hold its Great Thanksgiving Banquet later this month, and they are looking for volunteers to help put the event on.

The nonprofit says guests will receive Thanksgiving meals as well as care boxes filled with household items that assistance programs don’t normally cover.

Gateway Mission says the banquet is meant to bring the community closer together.

“That’s why our partnership with Hope College is so vital,” says Executive Director Jay Riemersma. “We are two organizations that have a desire to make Holland a better place to live and serve, coming alongside to meet the needs of our community.”

The banquet is scheduling to be held at the Hope College DeVos Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and everyone is welcome to attend.

More than 400 volunteers are needed to prepare and serve meals, the nonprofit says. They are also requesting about 150 homemade pies.

Visit Gateway Mission’s website to become a volunteer.

