Fundraiser benefiting GR homeless shelter to treat donors to 5-course meal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fundraiser benefiting operations at Dégagé Ministries featuring celebrity chefs is scheduled to take place in Grand Rapids later this month.

Breaking Bread will treat donors to a five-course meal made with local ingredients and a discussion on food security in the area, the nonprofit tells us.

Featured chefs reportedly include MDRD’s Joe Heffron, Bistro Bella Vita’s Jeff Myers, With Great Taste’s Tommy Fitzgerald, and Apertivo’s Amy Ruis.

The dinner is scheduled to be held at Fulton Street Farmers Market on Thursday, Sept. 15 starting at 6 p.m.

“People facing homelessness and poverty often find themselves living in food deserts, which means that they lack access to nutritious food, especially fresh produce,” says Executive Director Thelma Ensink. “This farm-to-table meal reminds us during this time of bountiful harvest that some people are experiencing food insecurity, and gives us an opportunity to share our blessings with others.”

We’re told meals cost $150 per plate.

Those with questions are encouraged to connect with Kacey Spencer at kacey@Degageministries.org or by calling 616-451-1661 (ext. 227).

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube