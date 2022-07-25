Free Grand Rapids dog swim to be held Aug. 21

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wag ‘n’ Wade dog swim is returning to Grand Rapids for its fifth year!

The city of Grand Rapids says the dog swim will cap off this year’s pool season at Richmond Park Pool on Aug. 21 from 12 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.

The event is scheduled to be held as follows:

12–1 p.m.: Small dogs (under 35 pounds).

1:15–2:15 p.m.: Big dogs (over 35 pounds).

2:30–3:30 p.m.: Older dogs (8 and older).

We’re told as many as 175 dogs will be permitted at every hour-long session.

Participants must register online ahead of the event for a maximum of two dogs per residence, city officials say.

The city adds drinking water, tennis balls and waste bags will be provided.

Dog owners must do the following:

Show proof of rabies vaccinations.

Bring a leash to take dogs in and out of the pool.

Remove leashes after dogs enter the pool.

The city of Grand Rapids recommends bringing towels, dog-fitted life jackets and paw booties.

