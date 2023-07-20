Free dog swim to cap Grand Rapids pool season Aug. 20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids’ free dog swim is coming back next month for its sixth year!

We’re told the event will cap off the city’s pool season Sunday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. at Richmond Park Pool.

The schedule for the 2023 Wag ‘n’ Wade dog swim is as follows:

11a.m.–12 p.m.: Small dogs under 35 pounds

12:15–1:15 p.m.: Big dogs weighing more than 35 pounds

1:30–2:30 p.m.: Big dogs weighing more than 35 pounds

2:45–3:45 p.m.: Big dogs weighing more than 35 pounds

4–5 p.m.: Older dogs (8+)

The city of Grand Rapids says up to 175 dogs may attend each session. Up to two dogs per home are allowed.

Register for one of the above time slots on the city’s website. Registration opens July 24.

Drinking water, tennis balls and waste bags will be provided, city officials say.

Proof of rabies vaccinations and leashes are required. Leashes can be taken off before dogs enter the pool.

The city recommends bringing towels, dog-sized life jackets and paw booties.

