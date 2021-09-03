Frederik Meijer Gardens to host free expo for seniors and caregivers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is scheduled to host a free event for seniors later this month.

Event organizers say the West Michigan Senior Expo pairs attendees with organizations specialized in senior care and assistance. They add the event is open to all seniors and caregivers, and free health screenings will be available, along with giveaways, prizes, bagels and coffee.

We’re told the expo will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

