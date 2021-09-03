Watch
Community

Actions

Frederik Meijer Gardens to host free expo for seniors and caregivers

items.[0].image.alt
Westaby, Robb
Meijer Gardens conservatory.JPG
Posted at 3:48 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 15:48:52-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is scheduled to host a free event for seniors later this month.

Event organizers say the West Michigan Senior Expo pairs attendees with organizations specialized in senior care and assistance. They add the event is open to all seniors and caregivers, and free health screenings will be available, along with giveaways, prizes, bagels and coffee.

We’re told the expo will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time