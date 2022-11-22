Frederik Meijer Gardens rings in 2022 holiday season with tree lighting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are here, and Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park helped “light up” the season Monday evening.

Volunteers donated hundreds of hours to help set up the trees and displays ahead of the event.

This year’s theme is lights, celebrating different cultures around the world and how they use light throughout the holidays, whether from candles or fireworks.

More than 350,000 lights sparkled indoors and around the grounds.

Outside, the trails and gardens became a winter wonderland.

This year’s event includes a new experience outside that you'll want to bundle up for.

“We've got a special enhanced light show at the amphitheater,” says Director of Communications John VanderHaagen. “[It’s a] fully immersive light experience with a custom audio track, projection mapping … a great experience this year inside and out as we celebrate this year’s theme of light.”

Santa Claus also made an appearance!

Community members are invited to have their pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus every Tuesday from 5–8 p.m.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 8.

