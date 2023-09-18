Courage, Comfort & Cocktails is Ele's Place West Michigan's premier fall fundraising event, and it's right around the corner!

CCC will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the beautiful and historic Goei Center in Grand Rapids. Guests will have the chance to mingle with the community, bid on unique silent auction items, purchase raffle tickets for the Wagon of Spirits and indulge in mouth-watering food and beverage tastings prepared by some of West Michigan's best restaurants and culinary experts. This will be followed by our exciting live auction and Fox17-produced Fund the Mission story, highlighting a special family that has come to Ele’s Place West Michigan for support.

All of our grief services for kids ages 3-18 are completely free to grieving families for as long as they need. This is why we are coming together at Courage, Comfort & Cocktails- to have some fun and raise funds! YOU can make a difference for grieving children, teens & their families.

Although the event is sold out, you can still participate! You will have the opportunity to bid on unique SILENT auction packages beginning October 10, by going to our Courage, Comfort & Cocktails Event page: https://elesplacewm.cbo.io [elesplacewm.cbo.io]

Anyone can register and bid! You do not need to be present at the event to win.

EPWM is still looking for volunteers for the event. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Alyx Newton at anewton@elesplace.org

For more information, contact Tammy Campbell at tcampbell@elesplace.org or visit https://www.elesplace.org/ [elesplace.org]