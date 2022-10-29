Corgis in the Park celebrates fun-size dog breed in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — Corgis of all shapes, colors and sizes turned out to the annual Corgis in the Park event Saturday!

Some of the portable pups were in costume, but all were equally adorable.

The event was held at Johnson Park in Walker, and to say the weather was perfect would be an understatement.

“This is the best weather I've ever had for this event,” says Organizer Jarl Brey. “I've been doing it for seven years, and we either have snow or we have rain or it's just cold, but this is … I couldn't buy a better day.”

Of course, the dogs were so kind as to bring their human companions along as well.

The annual meetup gave the dogs a chance to enjoy the weather and meet some new friends.

Attendee Ben Duimstra says, “We come here to see the other dogs, so it's just a lot of fun to see a whole bunch of long little hot dog-shaped dogs running around playing with each other and stuff like that.”

The event also benefited assistance dogs and those who need them, as it helped raise money for Paws With a Cause.

Follow Corgis in the Park on Facebook for more corgi goodness.

