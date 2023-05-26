Watch Now
Take Steps 2023

FOX 17
Posted at 2:13 PM, May 26, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is teaming up with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation to present the annual Take Steps event in Grand Rapids!

Join FOX 17’s Candace Monacelli and help raise needed funds to support patient programs, enhance professional education efforts, and propel critical research for cures.

Since its inception, Take Steps has successfully connected more than 2,000,000 patients, families, and businesses in the community and raised more than $500,000,000 to support the Foundation.
Take Steps works to EMPOWER our patients and their families to make informed decisions about their own healthcare.

Take Steps works to INSPIRE our patients and their families, providing hope for better treatments and cures.

Take Steps works to CONNECT the community so that no one ever has to feel alone in their IBD journey.

