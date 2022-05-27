GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is teaming up with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation to present the annual Take Steps event in Grand Rapids!

Join FOX 17’s Morning Mix’s Todd Chance and help raise needed funds to support patient programs, enhance professional education efforts, and propel critical research for cures.

The Grand Rapids Take Steps Walk is Saturday, June 25 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids. Registration and the festival start begin at 10 a.m. Come and join at your own pace between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.!

Please visit www.cctakesteps.org/westmichigan for more information and to sign up.

Since its inception, Take Steps has successfully connected more than 441,000 patients, families, and businesses in the community and raised more than $114,000,000 to support the Foundation.

Take Steps works to EMPOWER our patients and their families to make informed decisions about their own healthcare.

Take Steps works to INSPIRE our patients and their families, providing hope for better treatments and cures.

Take Steps works to CONNECT the community so that no one ever has to feel alone in their IBD journey.