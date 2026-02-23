Paws, Claws & Corks 2026

Join us for the 14th annual Paws, Claws & Corks event on Thursday, March 19th at 6pm in The Big Room at Silva!

​This evening of glitz and glamour features open beer and wine tasting bars, a strolling dinner from 12+ top rated local restaurants, live and silent auctions, and an opportunity to support the nearly 3,000 animals cared for by Humane Society of West Michigan each year.

Paws Claws & Corks is more than just another event- it is a movement that unites and empowers advocates, philanthropists, and community leaders to make a difference in the lives of animals. By supporting adoptions, resources for owned pets, low-cost veterinary services, and humane education programs, this campaign helps save animals across West Michigan.

Additionally, guests can enjoy engaging mission activities, playtime with adoptable puppies, and an opportunity to donate and support pets across our community. ​



5:30 PM: Sponsor & VIP Early Entry

6:00 PM: General Admission Entry

6:00-7:00 PM: Wine & Beer Tastings + Strolling Restaurant Dinner

7:00-9:00 PM: Event Program with small bites (Includes Mission Moments, Live Auction, Opportunity to Give, and so much more!)

Questions on registration or bidding? Email development@hswestmi.org or visit https://hswestmi.ejoinme.org/pcc2026 for more information.