Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 2025

When: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Where: Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Time: Activities at 8:00am, Walk starts at 10:00am

Join us on Saturday, October 18 at Calder Plaza for the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk presented by Pfizer.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a celebration of courage and hope, a movement uniting communities to end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone. For three decades, these 3- to 5-mile non-competitive walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement – providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, and families alike.

For more information, to sign up or to donate, please visit: www.makingstrideswalk.org/westmichigan